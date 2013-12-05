HONG KONG Dec 5 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and Singapore Exchange, rivals for decades, have agreed to co-operate in developing yuan products. The partnership, coming after many years of fierce competition for new listings and products, surprised market observers. (link.reuters.com/gat25v)

-- Hong Kong-listed Samsonite International, the world's largest travel luggage maker, plans to open more new stores in Asia and the United States next year in a bid to capture the growing number of travellers in these regions. (link.reuters.com/hat25v)

-- Hong Kong Broadband Network plans to ratchet up the competition in fixed-line and Wi-fi services for Hong Kong residential and corporate markets, following strong revenue growth in its first year after a management buyout. (link.reuters.com/kat25v)

THE STANDARD

-- A further disclosure of interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties showed a 6.32 percent stake transfer to a private banks' trust from the original family. After the transfer, Clariden Leu Trust - a private bank under Credit Suisse - increased its stake to 7.24 percent from 0.92 percent.(link.reuters.com/zys25v)

-- Billionaire Cheng Yu-tung's Chow Tai Fook Group is committed to subscribing to the shares of China Creative Home Holding, the third IPO investment by the local tycoon in the fourth quarter. (link.reuters.com/cat25v)

-- Mainland and Hong Kong regulators have reached the final stage on mutual recognition of fund products sold in the two jurisdictions. Under the framework, qualified fund products from Hong Kong are to be sold in the mainland and vice versa, said a senior manager at China Securities Regulatory Commission. (link.reuters.com/fat25v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd is selling 75 million new shares, raising HK$382.5 million ($49.34 million) for general working capital and to repay debt.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Chinese department store operator Golden Eagle Retail Group Ltd had on Nov 29 increased its stake in rival Parkson Retail Group Ltd by four million shares at HK$2.41 per share, raising the shareholding to 4.64 percent, according to a disclosure from the Hong Kong bourse.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7529 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Supriya Kurane)