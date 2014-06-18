HONG KONG, June 18 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- China has for the first time measured the average number of years lost to disability and serious illness in a new life expectancy survey, finding that Beijingers could spend a quarter of their lives ill or debilitated. (bit.ly/1nOd0nZ)

-- Elite business groups have come out against a Hong Kong government proposal to import 30 per cent of the city's electricity from the mainland, favouring the present high degree of self-sufficiency. (bit.ly/1yglFFa)

-- Secondary home prices slipped in Beijing last month for the sixth consecutive month, while they edged up in Shanghai for the fifth month in a row, narrowing the price gap between the mainland's two most important housing markets, the SCMP-CTC index shows. (bit.ly/1jxnvaW)

-- Construction delays on various MTR lines have forced the Hong Kong government to defer the release of a report on the long-term development of the territory's railway network. (bit.ly/1kLVFr7)

-- A Cheung Kong Infrastructure led joint venture paid C$33.4 million ($30.77 million) to buy the Vancouver business of a Canadian off-airport car park operator. Adding Vancouver to the previous acquisition will mean the venture by CKI and Cheung Kong Holdings is now investing a total C$381 million in Park'n Fly. (bit.ly/1uC0IQn)

-- Shenzhen-based women's wear maker Koradior, which aims to raise HK$564 million ($72.76 million) in an initial public offering, says its business has not been affected by France-based Dior filing a complaint against its name. (bit.ly/UK0wUW)

-- Investment firm eSun Holdings Ltd said it would issue 650 million yuan bonds due 2018, raising 632 million yuan net proceeds to fund its Hengqin development project and for general working capital.

-- Hong Kong jewellery retailer Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Ltd's sales in April fell 30 percent year on year due to high base comparison with the same period last year and softening precious metal prices, according to chairman Vincent Chow.

