HONG KONG Feb 16 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Clashes erupted in the New Territories for the second Sunday in a row as a shopping mall was overrun by anti-parallel trading protesters.

-- Mainland investors are making a cautious return to the city's top-end residential property sector, about 28 months after heavy taxes on non-permanent residents cooled the market, having become used to the extra stamp duties as they chase a limited supply of prime assets, property agents said. (bit.ly/1Dw1ea9)

-- NGOs and rights advocates say a new screening mechanism put in place nearly a year ago is not doing enough to help people seeking asylum in Hong Kong, with just a handful of successful claims from the more than 830 applications decided.(bit.ly/1AsKeTm)

THE STANDARD

-- HSBC Holdings published a full-page letter in British newspapers on Sunday to offer its "sincerest apologies" for past practices at its Swiss private bank accused of helping clients to evade tax. (bit.ly/1BgFjor)

-- The shortage of local part-time domestic helpers is eight times higher than usual leading to the Lunar New Year, and their hourly wages are up 5 percent on last year, according to the Employees Retraining Board's Smart Living Scheme that helps employers hire maids. (bit.ly/17eNZOv)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Smaller Chinese brokerages such as Guolian Securities and Qilu Securities are mulling initial public offering in Hong Kong this year, as share prices in the brokerage sector have been surging on the expected the Shenzhen-Hong Kong trade connect in the second half, people with knowledge of the matter said.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese investors are exposed to high default risk in the Hong Kong property market as it's common for them to borrow multiple mortgages, said industry observers.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sunil Nair)