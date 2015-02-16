HONG KONG Feb 16 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Clashes erupted in the New Territories for the second
Sunday in a row as a shopping mall was overrun by anti-parallel
trading protesters.
-- Mainland investors are making a cautious return to the
city's top-end residential property sector, about 28 months
after heavy taxes on non-permanent residents cooled the market,
having become used to the extra stamp duties as they chase a
limited supply of prime assets, property agents said. (bit.ly/1Dw1ea9)
-- NGOs and rights advocates say a new screening mechanism
put in place nearly a year ago is not doing enough to help
people seeking asylum in Hong Kong, with just a handful of
successful claims from the more than 830 applications decided.(bit.ly/1AsKeTm)
THE STANDARD
-- HSBC Holdings published a full-page
letter in British newspapers on Sunday to offer its "sincerest
apologies" for past practices at its Swiss private bank accused
of helping clients to evade tax. (bit.ly/1BgFjor)
-- The shortage of local part-time domestic helpers is eight
times higher than usual leading to the Lunar New Year, and their
hourly wages are up 5 percent on last year, according to the
Employees Retraining Board's Smart Living Scheme that helps
employers hire maids. (bit.ly/17eNZOv)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Smaller Chinese brokerages such as Guolian Securities and
Qilu Securities are mulling initial public offering in Hong Kong
this year, as share prices in the brokerage sector have been
surging on the expected the Shenzhen-Hong Kong trade connect in
the second half, people with knowledge of the matter said.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Chinese investors are exposed to high default risk in the
Hong Kong property market as it's common for them to borrow
multiple mortgages, said industry observers.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sunil Nair)