HONG KONG, July 4 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- For the first time since the handover, the Chief Executive's Office called the police into the Legislative Council chamber on Thursday, after independent lawmaker Wong Yuk-man hurled a glass in the direction of Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying.

-- Drugmaker Luye Pharma Group on Thursday closed a $798 million initial public offering. The offer, which was 14.8 times subscribed, was priced at the top of the indicated range.

-- Far East Consortium International has amassed HK$20 billion for its return to the Hong Kong property market as an increase in land supply for housing provides more opportunities for the mid-sized developer.

THE STANDARD

-- Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying declared he will not quit following a challenge by Liberal Party lawmaker James Tien Pei-chun. Tien said Leung may be a lame duck in his last two years of office given executive-legislative relations have broken down. (bit.ly/TSBEZZ)

-- Former chief secretary Rafael Hui Si-yan was not involved in the transport department's review of Ma Wan transport arrangements in 2007, nor did he influence the officials, former commissioner of transport Alan Wong Chi-kong said in a statement to court. (bit.ly/1vDk887)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Retail sales in May were lower than expected at HK$39 billion ($5.03 billion), down 4.1 percent from a year ago and the fourth consecutive monthly fall. Sales of jewellery, watches and luxury gifts fell 24.5 percent.

-- Hong Kong University's Institute of Economics and Business Strategy lowered its forecast on Hong Kong's full-year economic grow by 0.4 percentage point to 3.1 percent on lower export growth to North America hurt by the bad weather in winter.

-- Casino and entertainment operator Macau Legend Development said the casino's VIP business will continue to be dampened by the China anti-corruption campaign.

-- According to China Index Academy, Chinese real estate developer China Vanke remained the leader in the industry in terms of sales in the first six months. China Resources, however, fell out of the top ten to twelfth place.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- New World Development and Wheelock and Co Ltd 's co-developed high-end residential project Grand Austin in southwestern Kowloon has sold 501 units in less than two weeks for HK$9.7 billion. The developers have raised prices by up to 7 percent in the second batch of units.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7506 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sunil Nair)