HONG KONG Aug 6 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The city's employers will have to fork out an additional
HK$1.4 billion ($180.6 million) a year if the hourly statutory
minimum wage goes up from the current HK$30 to HK$33, the
Minimum Wage Commission was told. (bit.ly/1scxjMJ)
-- Tycoon Cecil Chao Sze-tsung has launched a succession
plan that will allow his daughter, Gigi Chao, to take the helm
of the family property company Cheuk Nang. The family
came under the spotlight in 2012 after Cecil Chao offered HK$500
million to any man who succeeded in marrying Gigi Chao after
learning she had wed her girlfriend. (bit.ly/1opvyb4)
-- E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding IPO-BABA.N has
started its restructuring of ChinaVision Media Group
with the appointment of a new chief executive, Zhang Qiang.
ChinaVision has been renamed Alibaba Pictures Group. (bit.ly/1p98kuQ)
THE STANDARD
-- A do-not-call register should be expanded to include
telemarketers, who annoy just about everyone with their cold
calls, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner in Hong Kong said.
(bit.ly/X0feZ0)
-- Confidence in mandatory provident fund schemes reached a
nadir last month, a survey by the University of Hong Kong
revealed. About 24 percent of the respondents said they had
"zero confidence" in the retirement protection scheme, compared
with 21.6 percent last year and 14.1 percent in 2012. (bit.ly/1mkxcem)
-- China Merchants Bank opened its first
offshore private banking centre in Hong Kong at the headquarters
of its local subsidiary, Wing Lung Bank. The centre
will provide global wealth management services to high-end
clients both in Hong Kong and the mainland. (bit.ly/1zSiTWw)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Some 500 frontline staff from Macau casino and gaming
industry staged a protest on Tuesday demanding Galaxy
Entertainment Group Ltd to improve its employee
benefit.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- HKT Trust posted a forecast-beating 18 percent
rise in first-half profit at HK$1.4 billion. It expects income
from mobile telecommunications to contribute to one-third of its
annual revenue this year.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Footwear retailer Belle International Holdings Ltd
expects its footwear division to post a low-single
digit decline in same-stores sales during its fiscal first half,
weaker than the company expected, according to its Chief
Executive Sheng Baijiao.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
(1 US dollar = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)