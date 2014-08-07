HONG KONG Aug 7 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- A High Court judge's ruling that entertainment tycoon
Albert Yeung Sau-shing can go ahead with his defamation lawsuit
against Google is a decision that could have
far-reaching consequences for the future of its search engine.
Yeung wants to sue the U.S. technology giant because the
"autocomplete" function of its search engine links him to triad
gangs. (bit.ly/1kJe2DS)
-- PCCW, the flagship conglomerate of billionaire
Richard Li Tzar-kai, is looking to push forward new investments
in information technology services and networks after it posted
solid earnings for the six months to June 30. (bit.ly/1qXu2Vu)
-- Tencent will begin a fresh crackdown on fraud,
pornography and "spreading rumours" on its hugely popular WeChat
messaging application. The mainland technology giant would
target the approximately 5.8 million public accounts on the
service, it said on its own WeChat account. (bit.ly/1knxdTh)
THE STANDARD
-- Cheuk Nang plans to sell its Wan Chai
headquarters as Chairman Cecil Chao Sze- tsung says Hong Kong's
declining competitiveness and worsening governance is forcing
him to reduce his local investment. (bit.ly/1lBUoom)
-- Hong Kong is the multimillionaire capital of the world,
although London has the largest millionaire population. A new
study by wealth consultancy New World Wealth found that Hong
Kong is tops for multimillionaires with the number of
individuals holding at least $10 million worth of net assets
totalling 15,400. (bit.ly/XFu86X)
-- Hong Kong's largest ginseng wholesaler, Hang Fat Ginseng
, plans to enter e-commerce to boost its retail
business. Chairman Matthew Yeung Wing-yan said the firm wants to
set up an online platform based in Qianhai by the year-end. (bit.ly/1tYQeyD)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Sun Hung Kai Properties offers 12 houses of its
Twelve Peaks residential project on the Peak in Hong Kong for
sale at an average HK$127,000 ($16,386) a sq ft, of which the
most expensive one is put for sale at HK$176,000 per sq ft, set
to be the world's most expensive.
(1 US dollar = 7.7505 Hong Kong dollar)
