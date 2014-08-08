HONG KONG Aug 8 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Beijing's "one country, two systems" policy on Hong Kong
will not change even if universal suffrage cannot be achieved in
the 2017 chief executive election, according to the central
government's top representative in the city, Zhang Xiaoming. (bit.ly/1kpZmcs)
-- Shanghai-based contract chipmaker Semiconductor
Manufacturing International Corp, which posted its
ninth consecutive profitable quarter, expects to reap the
rewards of the central government's new policy to promote its
industry. (bit.ly/1ohIe9C)
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong home prices hit a record high in June, rising 1
percent from their previous peak in May, with most of the
transactions over the past few months involving small and
medium-sized units, according to the Rating and Valuation
Department. (bit.ly/1u3u1Q4)
-- Bright Smart Securities and Haitong Securities
International said the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock
Connect would bring significant profit to brokerages, but Quam
Ltd said more time will be needed to see the benefits.
(bit.ly/1ov8tDM)
-- Nagacorp, operator of the NagaWorld casino
hotel in Cambodia, said its $350 million gaming and resort
project in Russia will not be operational before 2018. It said
the number of mainland visitors to Cambodia rose nearly 20
percent on-year in the first five months to more than 240,000.
(bit.ly/1pZTKlI)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Cathay Pacific Airways said it has made a
strategic investment in U.S. biofuel developer Fulcrum BioEnergy
Inc and the carrier is in talks with the U.S. firm to
secure supply of 375 million gallons of fuel over a period of 10
years.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)