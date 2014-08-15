HONG KONG Aug 15 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- At least a quarter of the 28,000-strong Hong Kong police force will turn out to handle the possible chaos should the Occupy Central movement for democracy carry out its threat to block streets in the main business hub later this month, sources close to the matter say. (bit.ly/1l7Hy6H)

-- Former top judge Andrew Li Kwok-nang has expressed reservations about the view expressed in Beijing's recent white paper on the "one country, two systems" formula that Hong Kong judges have a "basic political requirement" to love the country. (bit.ly/1sHLaOS)

-- The first annual sales target cut announced by a Hong Kong-listed mainland developer has revealed the dilemma facing many players in an industry downturn: to take the hit now or give up a bit later. Fantasia cut its annual sales target to 10 billion yuan ($1.63 billion) from 15 billion yuan after reporting a 68 percent year-on-year slide in first-half profit. (bit.ly/1t0mHD3)

-- More than 126,000 people are expected to turn up on Sunday to show they are against the Occupy Central campaign in Hong Kong, according to the Alliance for Peace and Democracy. Convener Robert Chow Yung said more than 1,170 organisations have pledged their support and that the turnout could be even larger than estimated. (bit.ly/1t4O1PJ)

-- CLP Holdings said it will raise tariffs next year but will be at a rate lower than previously estimated. Tariffs had been projected to rise between 3.9 percent and 11.8 percent in CLP's 2014-2018 development plan, with the average annual adjustment at 6.9 percent. (bit.ly/1oyEnFm)

-- Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust said its interim distributable income rose 11.3 percent to HK$115 million ($14.8 million) from a year earlier. Revenue reached HK$197.8 million, up 18.4 percent, thanks to the contribution of rental and car park income. (bit.ly/1oTcPdf)

-- Chinese sportswear maker Peak Sport Products said first-half net profit rose 34.6 percent year-on-year to 120 million yuan ($19.5 million) as sales increased and profit margin improved.

-- Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd said it generated 5.85 billion yuan ($951 million) from property sales in the first seven months of 2014, representing 44.3 percent of its annual sales target.

-- Casual wear brand Giordano said first-half net profit plunged 48.8 percent from a year-ago period to HK$174 million ($22.45 million) amid a weak retail market, high rent in Hong Kong and foreign exchange loss.

-- Casual wear brand Giordano said first-half net profit plunged 48.8 percent from a year-ago period to HK$174 million ($22.45 million) amid a weak retail market, high rent in Hong Kong and foreign exchange loss.