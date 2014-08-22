HONG KONG Aug 22 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- State media have started to roll out articles lambasting the luxurious lives of senior executives at state-owned enterprises - a clear indication, observers say, that President Xi Jinping not only plans to cut their perks, but will make them the next target of his anti-graft campaign. (bit.ly/1twex3C)

-- Facebook outranks popular messaging applications WhatsApp and WeChat as the most favoured digital platform in Hong Kong, according to a survey commissioned by the social network and conducted by market researchers TNS. (bit.ly/1sYoYjM)

-- Coolpad, one of China's smartphone brands, plans an aggressive expansion into overseas markets and greater online sales in the second half of this year. Chairman Guo Deying said the firm would focus on providing customised smartphones for mobile network operators in Asia, North America, Europe and other markets. (bit.ly/1pXiyOZ)

THE STANDARD

-- Department store operator AEON Stores (Hong Kong) said it returned to the black in the first half, earning HK$81.94 million. The U-turn, from a loss of HK$26.34 million a year back, was driven by better operating results from the mainland and a fair value gain from a property investment along with lower impairment costs. (bit.ly/1s78W2B2384)

-- Electrical appliance maker Techtronic Industries Co said it would continue to invest in product enhancement despite capital expenditure surging 35 percent in the first half from a year earlier. Group Chief Financial Officer Frank Chan said $64 million was spent on acquisitions and raising productivity. (bit.ly/1pP6FLo)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese sportswear firm Xtep International Holdings Ltd , which posted a 16.6 percent fall in first-half net profit, sees industry consolidation coming to an end and expects same-store sales to return to double-digit growth in the third quarter from single-digit growth in the second quarter, according to Chief Financial Officer Ho Yui-pok.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- The Link Real Estate Investment Trust is seen planning to sell six shopping malls in Kowloon and New Territories, which can generate about HK$2 billion $(258 million), according to market sources.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (1 US dollar = 7.7496 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)