HONG KONG Aug 22 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- State media have started to roll out articles lambasting
the luxurious lives of senior executives at state-owned
enterprises - a clear indication, observers say, that President
Xi Jinping not only plans to cut their perks, but will make them
the next target of his anti-graft campaign. (bit.ly/1twex3C)
-- Facebook outranks popular messaging applications
WhatsApp and WeChat as the most favoured digital platform in
Hong Kong, according to a survey commissioned by the social
network and conducted by market researchers TNS. (bit.ly/1sYoYjM)
-- Coolpad, one of China's smartphone brands,
plans an aggressive expansion into overseas markets and greater
online sales in the second half of this year. Chairman Guo
Deying said the firm would focus on providing customised
smartphones for mobile network operators in Asia, North America,
Europe and other markets. (bit.ly/1pXiyOZ)
THE STANDARD
-- Department store operator AEON Stores (Hong Kong)
said it returned to the black in the first half,
earning HK$81.94 million. The U-turn, from a loss of HK$26.34
million a year back, was driven by better operating results from
the mainland and a fair value gain from a property investment
along with lower impairment costs. (bit.ly/1s78W2B2384)
-- Electrical appliance maker Techtronic Industries Co
said it would continue to invest in product
enhancement despite capital expenditure surging 35 percent in
the first half from a year earlier. Group Chief Financial
Officer Frank Chan said $64 million was spent on acquisitions
and raising productivity. (bit.ly/1pP6FLo)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Chinese sportswear firm Xtep International Holdings Ltd
, which posted a 16.6 percent fall in first-half net
profit, sees industry consolidation coming to an end and expects
same-store sales to return to double-digit growth in the third
quarter from single-digit growth in the second quarter,
according to Chief Financial Officer Ho Yui-pok.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- The Link Real Estate Investment Trust is seen
planning to sell six shopping malls in Kowloon and New
Territories, which can generate about HK$2 billion $(258
million), according to market sources.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
(1 US dollar = 7.7496 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)