Nov 3 These are some of the leading stories in
Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- The indigenous residents of a rural village in the
northern New Territories have received a quarter of the HK$1
million ($128,949) they asked from the public coffers to perform
fung shui and religious rituals for their new homes. Lands
Department data reveals that the money for performing rituals
totalled HK$10 million over the past 10 fiscal years. (bit.ly/10dtDSo)
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd will extend
futures trading hours by 45 minutes from Monday as its rivals in
Singapore and Japan also innovate to compete for market share
and attract volume from elsewhere. (bit.ly/1DNyvuE)
- British restaurant chain Pizza Express plans to more than
quadruple its outlets in China over the next five years, aiming
for 100. Richard Hodgson, chief executive of Pizza Express,
announced the expansion plan in Shanghai last week. (bit.ly/1xQfl5d)
THE STANDARD
- Confidence in marriage has remained stable but the number
of couples seeking a divorce in the past year has doubled,
according to a survey conducted by Baptist University and
commissioned by charity group Inspirational Leadership. (bit.ly/1wYu6nq)
- The Hong Kong primary home market in the first 10 months
of the year recorded its highest transaction amount since data
was first compiled, with units at new projects sold over the
weekend regaining their mojo as 93 deals were signed in contrast
to a quiet secondary market. (bit.ly/1wWamlg)
- Town Health International Medical Group Ltd has
received a massive dose of confidence, with two subsidiaries of
Taiwan-listed Fubon Financial Holding subscribing to an 11.13
percent stake. (bit.ly/1pgph9c)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- HSBC Holdings Plc is expected to post a
year on year increase of 13-29 percent in pre-tax profit for the
third quarter of the year to $5.1-$5.8 billion, slightly lower
than the previous quarter, according to brokerages.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
- Five major Hong Kong developers, including New World
Development Co Ltd, Henderson Land Development Co Ltd
, Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, Cheung Kong
and Sino Land, sold an aggregate 1,200 flats
in October, generating HK$13.3 billion ($1.71 billion), up 54
percent from September.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7550 Hong Kong dollar)
(Compiled by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)