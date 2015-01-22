HONG KONG Jan 22 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Macau is attracting more visitors, although fewer gamblers are placing their bets in the troubled casino capital. The city received 31.5 million visitors last year, up 7.5 percent over 2013, according to the Macau Government Tourist Office. (bit.ly/1zxtRDN)

-- Mainland China's power demand is expected to see a moderate pick-up this year from last year's 3.8 percent growth, helped by monetary easing and infrastructure spending. Gary Chiu, head of utilities and renewables research at Macquarie Securities, forecasts this year's power demand growth at 5 to 6 percent. (bit.ly/1wphXoq)

THE STANDARD

-- The 90-year-old Ho Tung Gardens on the Peak in Hong Kong changed hands for HK$5.1 billion ($658 million), with buyer Cheung Chung-kiu paying an extra HK$1.2 billion in taxes. Cheung controls four locally listed companies, including C C Land Holdings. (bit.ly/1yO3JVI)

-- Local conglomerate Dah Chong Hong Holdings will spend HK$295.26 million ($38.09 million) to buy a 70 percent stake in Gilman Group, a leading electrical and home appliances distributor in Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1BfIGcb)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hutchison Whampoa's retail arm, A S Watson, said it has agreed to buy 50 stores of Dirx Drugstore of Netherlands, while another five stores are going to open soon, at an undisclosed price.

-- Spending on luxury goods in China totalled 115 billion yuan ($18.51 billion) in 2014, down 1 percent from a year ago, in its first drop in eight years, according to a report by global consultancy Bain. The fall was mainly due to on-going anti-corruption campaigns and slower economy growth in the country.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7517 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2112 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)