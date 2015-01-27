HONG KONG Jan 27 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hang Lung Properties reported a record HK$10.02 billion in core earnings for last year but warned its business on the mainland, which accounts for more than half of its rental income, is facing a tough year as luxury spending weakens. (bit.ly/1JS4sFh)

-- Job growth in Hong Kong's highly paid financial services sector is set to jump 15 percent in the next few years and foreigners will dominate the new hires, according to a report from the government's Financial Services Development Council. (bit.ly/1H263w6)

THE STANDARD

-- An exchange scheme that allows young Hongkongers to live and work in Britain for up to two years has been extended for a second year. Hong Kong became part of Britain's Youth Mobility Scheme last year under which up to 1,000 youths aged between 18 and 30 and holding a Hong Kong passport can live and work there for up to two years. (bit.ly/1JS8IUZ)

-- At least three companies are reportedly interested in buying a 10.75 percent stake in cash-strapped Hong Kong broadcaster ATV. Deloitte China southern region managing partner, Derek Lai Kar-yan, said it has received several proposals in response to the tender. (bit.ly/1wyohtR)

MING PAO DAILY

-- Hong Kong is expected to post a HK$65.5 billion ($8.45 billion) surplus for fiscal 2014/15, higher than the government's forecast of HK$9.1 billion, according to auditing and professional services firm KPMG. Financial Secretary John Tsang is due to deliver his budget speech by end February.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7524 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)