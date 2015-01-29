HONG KONG Jan 29 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The mainland launched two legal experiments in Shenzhen,
setting up the country's first circuit court and a court in
Qianhai that will feature a jury with members from Hong Kong.
The circuit court is aimed at promoting judicial independence
and reducing interference by local party officials. The court
will start hearings on Monday. (bit.ly/1K6VWlD)
-- The Securities and Futures Commission increased its
enforcement activity as a study showed it has issued 56 percent
more disciplinary and criminal actions against companies and
individuals last year than in 2013. The regulator projected a
budget deficit of HK$416.94 million for the coming fiscal year
as it hires more staff to handle regulatory work. (bit.ly/1zdW6ok)
-- Mainland movie star and director Zhao Wei and her husband
may have breached Hong Kong's disclosure law by delaying the
reporting of their HK$3.1 billion purchase of a 9.18 per cent
stake in Alibaba Pictures for a month. The couple made
the purchase on December 20 but it was only disclosed in a stock
exchange filing on January 23. (bit.ly/1Br6IyE)
THE STANDARD
-- Link REIT management defended its ground
breaking move to splash some HK$10 billion on a commercial
project in Kwun Tong, denying it is turning into a property
developer. The shopping malls operator reassured unitholders
that income distribution per unit will not be affected by the
hefty spending. (bit.ly/1Br79ZQ)
-- Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah is
expected to scrap more sweeteners in next month's budget for a
second year in a row. Among those to be dropped is the one-month
free rent that public housing tenants enjoyed this fiscal year.
(bit.ly/1yOQLFk)
MING PAO DAILY
-- More people from Hong Kong and Macau choose to migrate to
Taiwan amid affordable property price, with the number of
application surging 40 percent year on year to 6,400 last year,
while the volume of application is expected to increase to
10,000 this year, according to Centaline's Asia-Pacific chief
executive Addy Wong Wai-hung.
