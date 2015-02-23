Feb 23 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- China's over-the-counter (OTC) equity market may get a fresh boost with a much anticipated regulatory nod to insurance funds looking to invest in start-ups. According to two insurance industry officials, several insurers are studying the OTC market as a new investment channel and insurers plan to invest in some of the start-ups listed on the market. (bit.ly/1vZGaCW)

- Hong Kong fashion designers look set to benefit from this year's budget, with the government expected to offer the sector HK$200 million ($25.8 million) in promotion and scholarships in the hope of nurturing young talent in Hong Kong, according to a government source. It would be the first time the government dedicated a set sum to the fashion industry in its annual budget. (bit.ly/1EkPDLO)

THE STANDARD

- A savings fund providing backbone to fight off future challenges is expected to be laid out in Wednesday's budget. The fund, due to be announced by Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah, will provide resources to face problems posed by the aging population and other difficulties. (bit.ly/1vZJ9LA)

- Hong Kong developers rolled out their home sales plans for the Year of the Goat, and agents expect a more active first quarter compared with last year. New World Development will launch six residential projects, with some 2,100 homes in total. (bit.ly/17oIhKt)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- HSBC Holdings Plc , which is overshadowed by allegations that its Swiss private bank helped clients to dodge taxes, is expected to post a seven percent drop in yearly profit at $21 billion, according to median forecast by brokerages.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- The number of Hong Kong people migrating to western countries including the United States, Canada, and Australia, totalled 6,900 in 2014, down 9 percent from a year earlier, the government's data showed. Immigration consultancy Centaline said emigration enquiry jumped 40 percent and the number of application increased as much as 10 percent.

($1 = 7.7569 Hong Kong dollar)