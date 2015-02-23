Feb 23 These are some of the leading stories in
Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- China's over-the-counter (OTC) equity market may get a
fresh boost with a much anticipated regulatory nod to insurance
funds looking to invest in start-ups. According to two insurance
industry officials, several insurers are studying the OTC market
as a new investment channel and insurers plan to invest in some
of the start-ups listed on the market. (bit.ly/1vZGaCW)
- Hong Kong fashion designers look set to benefit from this
year's budget, with the government expected to offer the sector
HK$200 million ($25.8 million) in promotion and scholarships in
the hope of nurturing young talent in Hong Kong, according to a
government source. It would be the first time the government
dedicated a set sum to the fashion industry in its annual
budget. (bit.ly/1EkPDLO)
THE STANDARD
- A savings fund providing backbone to fight off future
challenges is expected to be laid out in Wednesday's budget. The
fund, due to be announced by Financial Secretary John Tsang
Chun-wah, will provide resources to face problems posed by the
aging population and other difficulties. (bit.ly/1vZJ9LA)
- Hong Kong developers rolled out their home sales plans for
the Year of the Goat, and agents expect a more active first
quarter compared with last year. New World Development
will launch six residential projects, with some 2,100 homes in
total. (bit.ly/17oIhKt)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- HSBC Holdings Plc , which is
overshadowed by allegations that its Swiss private bank helped
clients to dodge taxes, is expected to post a seven percent drop
in yearly profit at $21 billion, according to median forecast by
brokerages.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
- The number of Hong Kong people migrating to western
countries including the United States, Canada, and Australia,
totalled 6,900 in 2014, down 9 percent from a year earlier, the
government's data showed. Immigration consultancy Centaline said
emigration enquiry jumped 40 percent and the number of
application increased as much as 10 percent.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7569 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)