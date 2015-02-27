HONG KONG Feb 27 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- A further 11 Occupy Central leaders face "arrest by appointment" as early as next week after receiving telephone calls from police. Current and former lawmakers are understood to make up the majority of the 11 expected to be arrested next week including Emily Lau Wai-hing, Fernando Cheung Chiu-hung, and Albert Ho Chun-yan. (bit.ly/1AdxNUB)

-- Huge cyberattacks in the past few months were triggered by political events and involved hackers sympathetic to both the city's main political camps, a University of Hong Kong study has found. Chow Kam-pui, an associate professor of computer science, said the cyberattacks aimed at stealing the personal information of people involved in the pro-democracy protests. (bit.ly/1arvx7F)

-- The securities regulator has identified about 600 Hong Kong and mainland funds for participation in the soon-to-be launched mutual recognition scheme allowing cross-border fund sales, according to outgoing Securities and Futures Commission deputy chief executive Alexa Lam Cheung Cheuk-wah. (bit.ly/1E1w5gH)

THE STANDARD

-- The Hong Kong government's bias towards existing free TV players was to blame for i-Cable Communications' net loss of HK$139 million last year, the cable TV operator said. It said it would consider external debt and fresh equity as it had a net debt of HK$38 million, compared to a net cash position of HK$182 million in 2013. (bit.ly/1EvJ3SR)

-- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group saw same store sales during the Lunar New Year in Hong Kong and Macau plunge 29 percent, following poor sales in the last few months of 2014. The disappointing performance was offset by an 11 percent growth in mainland sales. (bit.ly/1Gyk4NQ)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- NWS Holdings Ltd aims to expand the size of its aircraft leasing fleet to 50 by end of this year, from the current 27, involving an estimated HK$7.1 billion, according to executive director Tsang Yam-pui.

