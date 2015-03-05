HONG KONG, March 5 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong offers the best quality of living among cities
in China, but falls behind main competitor Singapore and major
Japanese centres, according to a survey. Hong Kong ranked 70,
one place higher than last year, among 230 cities assessed in an
annual quality-of-living survey by consulting firm Mercer. (bit.ly/1EhoZ80)
-- Two out of three Hongkongers want to see restrictions on
the travel scheme, which has opened the city up to mainlanders,
but the protests that have erupted against visitors from across
the border have little support, according to a survey conducted
by The Chinese University. About 70 percent of the respondents
want to see all multiple-visit visas for Shenzhen residents
cancelled. (bit.ly/1w50esP)
-- Taiwan has become the hottest place for international
issuers to raise renminbi this year, while yuan bond issuances
in Hong Kong has slumped as costs hover at a record high. (bit.ly/18RolRO)
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong's largest face-value issue of a commemorative
banknote - from HSBC to mark its 150th anniversary -
is attracting speculative interest. That is seen because
mainland-based online trading sites are taking orders for the
notes. There will be two million notes issued, and they can be
bought directly by subscription or through an auction. (bit.ly/1Ni8GdC)
-- Casino operator Wynn Macau is encouraging staff
to take no-pay leave for the first time since the 2008 financial
crisis, due to a lack of customers. The application is voluntary
but it is the first time in recent years that Wynn Macau has
actively reminded staff to take leave, sources said. (bit.ly/18kJlio)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd
expects Macau gaming business to improve in the second half
while the company will increase its non-gaming portion of
business to tap the growing number of middle class visitors,
according to deputy chairman Francis Lui.
