SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- A much-anticipated visit by Basic Law Committee Chairman Li Fei to Hong Kong next month is now off the table after he learned that 27 pan-democrats had signed a joint statement vowing to vote down the government's proposals for electoral reform. (bit.ly/189KFoB)

-- The fate of former Hong Kong chief executive Donald Tsang Yam-kuen will soon be known, as the justice chief said the bribery investigation had entered "the final stage". (bit.ly/19amRC4)

-- Beijing's top man on Macau affairs has issued a "you are being watched" warning to mainland officials who still fancy taking a chance at the city's casino tables. Li Gang, the director of the city's liaison office there, said measures were in place to ensure that officials who head to Macau "would be discovered". (bit.ly/1GD0e6X)

THE STANDARD

-- All visitors to Hong Kong should be treated as guests, a magistrate said as he barred three students from setting foot in Hong Kong's Tuen Mun, following their arrests during the violent anti-parallel trading protests. (bit.ly/1MpZJfc)

-- Mainlanders are planning to recruit a 14-strong "quarrel team" to deal with Hong Kong hecklers at future demonstrations. Activists said on Weibo that recruits will be paid 3,000 yuan ($479) each and trained on how to scold parallel trading protesters. (bit.ly/1F91wFi)

-- Top local developer Cheung Kong Holdings ended its 42-year listing on Tuesday, with market capitalization having grown more than 2,800 times from its debut. It will be listed under a new entity, Cheung Kong Hutchison, with the same stock code on March 18. (bit.ly/1GD0NO8)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Mobile online games developer ICC Inc plans to launch about 30 new games this year, including five self-developed ones involving an investment of $30 million, according to Chief Operating Officer Xu Yuan.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Some 17 percent of the 800 Hong Kong employers polled by a survey plan to hire more staff in the coming three months, in particular for industries relating to information technology and auditing. Two percent of the respondents plan to trim their workforce, according to a survey conducted by human resources consultancy ManpowerGroup.

