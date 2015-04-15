HONG KONG, April 15 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Beijing will push for the yuan to be included in a basket of currencies used to denominate and settle loans from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), according to think tank sources. Beijing will also encourage the AIIB and the Silk Road Fund to set up special currency funds and issue yuan-denominated loans through both institutions, the sources said.

-- A specialist medical team at the Prince of Wales Hospital has proved that it can beat the desperate race against time to harvest organs from donors. The cross-department team conducted six kidney transplants from brain-dead patients within four days, setting a new medical record in Hong Kong.

-- A growing number of parents are delaying the registration of their children's birth, with the most extreme cases involving men who do not want to be recognised as the father. New figures from the Immigration Department showing the upward trend come in the wake of the unprecedented case of two teenage sisters who were born and raised in Hong Kong with no identity documents. (bit.ly/1FOaTvK)

THE STANDARD

-- Chief Executive Leung Chung-ying expressed confidence that the government's political reform package to be tabled in the Legislative Council next Wednesday will be passed.

-- Luxury French watchmaker and jeweller Cartier is the latest designer brand to slash prices, offering a 5 percent discount on timepieces in Hong Kong from Wednesday. Sources said Cartier will also reduce the prices of other jewellery from Thursday.

-- The new Hong Kong Federation of Students leader said they would "break" the doors of the Legislative Council if the political reform package is passed. Secretary-general Nathan Law Kwun-chung said it would be "legitimate" and non-violent if the action was taken.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Red hot primary property market has boosted sentiment in the secondary transaction with a 1,407 square foot penthouse unit in Kingswood Villas in the New Territories being sold for HK$10.5 million ($1.35 million) at the highest price since 1997, according to property agent Centaline.

