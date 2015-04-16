HONG KONG, April 16 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Homebuyers are flooding into Hong Kong's primary residential market as developers continue adopting a low-price strategy to offload their new projects, according to property agents. With developers offering discounts of up to 20 percent to entice buyers, agents saw a sharp sales volume decline in the secondary market as homebuyers rushed to acquire new flats. (bit.ly/1NM6RIP)

-- Beijing has appointed seven audit companies, including PwC, to look into overseas assets of major state-owned firms as it tightens the reins on the business giants. The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission said three of the audits would cover offshore assets of various state firms, and four on key SOE projects. (bit.ly/1PPWlP9)

-- Developers have brushed aside concerns over action to curb the flow of visitors from Shenzhen as they flagged their interest in a hotel site in Tai Kok Tsui in Kowloon. The Urban Renewal Authority said 21 developers had submitted expressions of interest for its first hotel project. (bit.ly/1J4YL7d)

THE STANDARD

-- Former executive councillor and chairman of the now-defunct Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange Barry Cheung Chun-yuen has been declared bankrupt with debts topping HK$120 million ($15.48 million). (bit.ly/1NMa7DY)

-- Lenders are offering less for yuan savings as more mainland capital flows into Hong Kong. Bank of China Hong Kong cut its three-month yuan time deposit rate to 4 percent from 4.1 percent, while Wing Lung Bank will reduce rates for three- and six- month savings by 0.2 percentage point, for nine months and one year by 0.15. (bit.ly/1FMqZRn)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China Resources Enterprise may be taken out as a constituent of the Hang Seng Index in a quarterly review of the blue-chip index constituents in May, due mainly to its relatively low market capitalisation, while Hanergy Thin Film Power may be included in the index, HSBC wrote in a research note.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7510 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)