SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The second son of former ATV owner Deacon Chiu is leading a consortium to apply for a domestic free-television licence. David Chiu, chairman of developer Far East Consortium International, said the consortium planned to set up a terrestrial television channel and invest HK$3.2 billion in the first six years. A heavyweight in the consortium is Pansy Ho, co-chairman of MGM China. (bit.ly/1aQeTy5)

-- Home rents in Hong Kong fell for the first time in 12 months in March, with analysts predicting tenants could seek further reductions as private housing completions rise this year. (bit.ly/1aQfqQp)

-- High-net-worth mainlanders are the biggest financial risk-takers in the world, with nearly all of them confident they can manage their investments and reach their financial goals, according to a survey by U.S. asset manager Legg Mason and Citibank. (bit.ly/1Ggozxc)

THE STANDARD

-- Many girls seeking help to stop smoking from the University of Hong Kong's Youth Quitline were aged 13 or 14 when they first lit up. That jarring fact is revealed as Youth Quitline marks its 10th anniversary this year. Since its inception it has answered more than 7,000 calls from smokers under 25 wanting to kick the habit. (bit.ly/1JrUGu8)

-- Three universities are to conduct a territory-wide survey on what the public thinks about the Hong Kong government's political reform proposal. The poll will be conducted daily starting Thursday until the eve of the Legislative Council vote on the reform proposal. (bit.ly/1bhiPsf)

-- China unveiled the plaques of its three free-trade zones in Guangdong, Fujian and Tianjin on Tuesday, following the launch of its first pilot in Shanghai two years ago. Guangdong governor Zhu Xiaodan said the zone will become a model of cooperation between Guangdong and Hong Kong, and he invited Hong Kong services providers to take part. (bit.ly/1JrVcsa)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd said it would buy Guangdong Yueke Software Engineering Co Ltd, a cinema ticketing systems supplier, for 830 million yuan, a deal that can help connect movie theaters with hundreds of millions of users of Alibaba Group and expand the existing customer group to include e-commerce consumers.

