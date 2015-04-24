HONG KONG, April 24 Following are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- A financial tech start-up based in Hong Kong will soon launch a hedge fund in the US managed by artificial intelligence. Ben Goertzel, co-founder and chief scientist of the venture, called Aidyia, said there will be millions of US dollars in the fund when it starts trading in US equities in June. (bit.ly/1d6FCbv)

- Barry Cheung Chun-yuen, the former executive councillor and chairman of the now-defunct Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange, was sentenced to six weeks in jail - after being slammed by a magistrate for his "lack of priority" in paying a former employee. He had earlier pleaded guilty to failing to pay wages to a member of his staff. However, Cheung was allowed to remain free on bail pending an appeal against the sentence.(bit.ly/1PreSAb)

- The student body that took a leading role in the Occupy Central movement last year is facing a crisis as a third member university disaffiliates from it. The future of the Federation of Students was a "worry", secretary general Nathan Law said ahead of the results of Baptist University's student vote, which decided late on Thursday to pull the students' union out of the body. (bit.ly/1d6Hj8O)

THE STANDARD

- Hong Kong's booming stock market might have attracted mainland money, some of which might have flowed in through illegal channels, said JPMorgan Asset Management market strategist Grace Tam Wai-man. Much of the funds came from overseas like the United States or Europe and this trend will continue, Tam said. (bit.ly/1bmRXHh)

- HTC chairwoman Cher Wang Hsiueh-hong has resigned as non-executive director of Television Broadcasts and will be succeeded by Gravity Corp executive Thomas Hui To. Taiwanese tycoon Cher Wang is among the investors of Young Lion, which bought a 26 percent stake in TVB in 2011. (bit.ly/1PrhIoW)

- The Hospital Authority will raise its retirement age to 65 from 60 for new recruits from June 1. The move mirrors plans for civil servants. But unlike the government, the authority has not raised the retirement age for existing staff. The authority has about 70,000 staff, and is the second biggest employer after the Hong Kong government. (bit.ly/1I1yxok)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Turnover of warrants linked to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing surpassed the turnover of the actual company shares for two consecutive days, the first time since 2007. The warrant turnover amounted to HK$8.4 billion ($1.08 billion) on Thursday, much higher than HK$6.8 billion turnover of the company shares.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7495 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)