SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- A financial tech start-up based in Hong Kong will soon
launch a hedge fund in the US managed by artificial
intelligence. Ben Goertzel, co-founder and chief scientist of
the venture, called Aidyia, said there will be millions of US
dollars in the fund when it starts trading in US equities in
June. (bit.ly/1d6FCbv)
- Barry Cheung Chun-yuen, the former executive councillor
and chairman of the now-defunct Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange,
was sentenced to six weeks in jail - after being slammed by a
magistrate for his "lack of priority" in paying a former
employee. He had earlier pleaded guilty to failing to pay wages
to a member of his staff. However, Cheung was allowed to remain
free on bail pending an appeal against the sentence.(bit.ly/1PreSAb)
- The student body that took a leading role in the Occupy
Central movement last year is facing a crisis as a third member
university disaffiliates from it. The future of the Federation
of Students was a "worry", secretary general Nathan Law said
ahead of the results of Baptist University's student vote, which
decided late on Thursday to pull the students' union out of the
body. (bit.ly/1d6Hj8O)
THE STANDARD
- Hong Kong's booming stock market might have attracted
mainland money, some of which might have flowed in through
illegal channels, said JPMorgan Asset Management market
strategist Grace Tam Wai-man. Much of the funds came from
overseas like the United States or Europe and this trend will
continue, Tam said. (bit.ly/1bmRXHh)
- HTC chairwoman Cher Wang Hsiueh-hong has
resigned as non-executive director of Television Broadcasts
and will be succeeded by Gravity Corp executive Thomas
Hui To. Taiwanese tycoon Cher Wang is among the investors of
Young Lion, which bought a 26 percent stake in TVB in 2011. (bit.ly/1PrhIoW)
- The Hospital Authority will raise its retirement age to 65
from 60 for new recruits from June 1. The move mirrors plans for
civil servants. But unlike the government, the authority has not
raised the retirement age for existing staff. The authority has
about 70,000 staff, and is the second biggest employer after the
Hong Kong government. (bit.ly/1I1yxok)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Turnover of warrants linked to Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing surpassed the turnover of the actual company
shares for two consecutive days, the first time since 2007. The
warrant turnover amounted to HK$8.4 billion ($1.08 billion) on
Thursday, much higher than HK$6.8 billion turnover of the
company shares.
