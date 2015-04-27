HONG KONG, April 27 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong is set to play a more active role in Southeast Asia with the likely conclusion next year of an ASEAN-Hong Kong free-trade pact, Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying told the ASEAN Leadership Forum in Kuala Lumpur. (bit.ly/1Ju3dju)

-- Cathay Pacific Airways chief executive Ivan Chu Kwok-leung told the South China Morning Post that he thinks his airline may have returned to a period of long-term steady profit delivery for shareholders, four years after the last decade-long run ended. (bit.ly/1bIO5RE)

-- Moving HSBC's headquarters to Hong Kong from Britain could unlock at least $14 billion in value for the banking giant's shareholders, analysts say. HSBC said at its annual general meeting with investors last Friday that it would review the future of its British headquarters. (bit.ly/1DOukhw)

THE STANDARD

-- Pan-democratic lawmakers kicked off their publicity against the government's political reform package in Wan Chai, vowing to talk to residents up close. The launch of the two-month "anti-pocketing" campaign, comprising seminars, bicycle parades, distributing leaflets and postcards, was attended by 17 out of 23 pan-democratic lawmakers. (bit.ly/1Fpp9Kp)

-- Hong Kong's stock market is neither irrational nor becoming another A-share market, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Ceajer Chan Ka-keung says, after money from the mainland has boosted local stocks for a month. Participation of mainland investors makes local share prices more indicative of their real value, he said. (bit.ly/1OtYzFP)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The Hong Kong Travel Agent Owners Association forecast that travel agents would serve 40-50 percent fewer mainland tourists during the upcoming Labour Day golden week holiday beginning May 1, compared with the same period last year. Some hotels are cutting room rates by 40 percent to lure travellers, according to Simon Yuen, the association's vice chairman.

-- Maoye International Holdings Ltd said its wholly-owned unit, Shenzhen Maoye Trade Building Co Ltd, would buy 3.48 million of Ping An Insurance's Shanghai-listed A shares at 87.6 yuan apiece for 304.4 million yuan.

