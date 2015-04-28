HONG KONG, April 28 Following are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- The cost of building the over-budget high-speed rail link
to Guangzhou is likely to surge to a whopping HK$85 billion
($10.97 billion), 30 percent more than the original HK$65
billion budget, legislator Michael Tien Puk-sun warned. He said
neither the MTR Corporation nor its major shareholder,
the government, would want to bear the extra cost. (bit.ly/1zhkauu)
- The number of tourists visiting Hong Kong continued to
decline in the first two weeks of this month and industry
leaders see no sign of improvement. Tourism Board chairman Peter
Lam said the provisional figures showed a single-digit
percentage decline and it was too early to say whether Labour
Day holiday would boost the hospitality and retail industries.
(bit.ly/1Jwaob0)
- The competition watchdog is making the vehicle-fuel market
one of its first targets for investigation, with the Environment
Bureau pledging to cooperate. Anna Wu Hung-yuk, chairwoman of
the Competition Commission, confirmed that it has embarked on an
initial study following complaints that petrol suppliers were
quick to raise prices but slow to reduce down. (bit.ly/1Oxfszi)
THE STANDARD
- Nearly 51 percent of people in a survey support the Hong
Kong government's political reform package. TVB said
it commissioned Lingnan University to conduct the poll of 1,112
people aged 18 and over from Thursday to Sunday. (bit.ly/1FsMQBC)
- Hong Kong manufacturers may find it hard to move from
Guangdong to less costly Southeast Asian nations despite scarce
and more expensive labor in the province, as moving to cheaper
places may be risky in securing stable suppliers and customers,
the Federation of Hong Kong Industries said. It urged members to
focus on selling to Chinese consumers online. (bit.ly/1bN0STf)
- For the first time, the Hong Kong Federation of Students
will not attend this year's June 4 candlelight vigil in Victoria
Park. The federation said it could not reach a consensus on
whether to attend the event, held annually for the past 26 years
and organized by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic
Democratic Movements of China. (bit.ly/1HLRmLF)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Value Partners' senior fund managaer Gordon Ip
said high-yield Chinese property bonds are among his top
investment choices due to their relatively attractive yield,
despite a pessimistic view on the country's high-yield bonds due
to concern over default.
