HONG KONG Aug 26 Following are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Hong Kong's exports declined for the third month in a row amid sluggish global demand, decreasing 1.6 percent year-on-year in July, the Census and Statistics Department said. The government warned the trading environment outside the city would remain challenging, given slow global economic growth and headwinds from an impending U.S. interest rate lift-off. (bit.ly/1EUImQn)

- Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying has heaped pressure on Thai authorities to drop the case against a Hong Kong photojournalist detained in Bangkok for carrying an illegal bulletproof vest. Leung said he was "very concerned" about the case of Anthony Kwan Hok-chun, who faces up to five years in jail for breaching Thailand's 1987 Arms Control Act. (bit.ly/1hd6wjF)

- China Merchants Bank said profit growth slowed to 8.26 percent in the first half of the year while bad debt increased markedly from the end of March. The Shenzhen-based commercial lender showed a significant downshift in the speed of growth compared with a year earlier, when it notched a nearly 15 percent year-on-year growth. (bit.ly/1NAfipF)

THE STANDARD

- Users of 160 million mainland telephone numbers will from Tuesday be encouraged to register their personal information in a bid to combat scams and reduce spam text messages. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said the new measures will ensure phone numbers can be traced to a real person. (bit.ly/1WRjy76)

- Tissue paper maker Hengan International Group, which posted a 10.8 percent rise in first-half net profit from a year back, saw the results much lower than expected due mainly to a weak economic environment while overcapacity in the industry raised competition, according to Deputy Chairman Hui Lin-chit. (bit.ly/1LvMafM)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Haitong International Securities Group Ltd, which posted a sharp rise in first-half profit, is expeced to see a difficult second half year as investors stay away from the volatile stock market, and the brokerage has revised down its growth forecast for the second half, according to Chief Executive Li Yong.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- Ladies footwear retailer Daphne International Holdings Ltd said its first-half profit fell 98.5 percent to HK$2.53 million ($326,438.98) while turnover slid 13.9 percent to HK$4.4 billion and earnings dragged in a discount-driven competitive environment. It said retailers were squeezed further from the inflationary pressure and rising labour cost.

