HONG KONG Aug 31 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Hong Kong hotels will face a tough operating environment in the next two years but market turmoil could create opportunities to acquire land, says hotel operator Great Eagle Holdings. According to chairman Lo Ka-shui, slowing demand for rooms and the weakening purchasing power of Chinese tourists could dent the company's profit. (bit.ly/1N3oNNY)

- Dropping numbers of Chinese tourists to Hong Kong are the sole sore spot in the balance sheets of the country's three largest airlines' record 11 billion yuan ($1.72 billion) in profits for the first half, which jumped on low fuel and currency costs and mainlanders' strong wanderlust - for all places other than Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1VpK7Pd)

THE STANDARD

- Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah expects the economy to grow slower in the second half amid a volatile financial market and weak exports and tourism, but stresses Hong Kong's economic fundamentals remain sound. Tsang expects the annual GDP rate to be between 2 percent and 3 percent. (bit.ly/1Eunu85)

- Sales of small flats have shown signs of a slowdown amid concerns about a likely correction in the prices of mass-market units when economies sputter and markets swing. Over the weekend, only 132 of the 234 flats with sizes ranging from 198 to 381 saleable square feet at Aspen Crest had been bought, though Far East Consortium tailored the project for first-time buyers. (bit.ly/1Euog57)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Chinese property developer Helenbergh is seen raising up to US$200 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, according to market sources. Sources said another mainland developer Changsheng China Property Co Ltd is also seen planning an IPO in the city as the mainland real estate market shows sign of improving.

- System integration solutions provider HNA International Investment Holdings Ltd said it plans to raise up to HK$2.97 billion ($383.2 million) by a rights issue in the proportion of 9 rights shares for every five held at HK$0.376 per share - a 20 percent discount to the previous close.

- Swire Pacific Ltd's property unit Swire Properties Ltd said it is considering to sell its office development project in the city's Kowloon Bay.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- Polysilicon and wafers maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd said its first-half net profit fell 8.3 percent from a year back amid falling polysilicon prices, but added the solar industry has entered a rational and mature developing stage after years of industry consolidation with most of excessive capacities being phased out.

($1 = 6.3865 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)