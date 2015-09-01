Sept 1 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- More than six in 10 employees in Hong Kong are unhappy at work and almost half said they intended to change jobs in the next 12 months, according to a survey carried out by a job-seeking website. JobsDB.com found salary was the secondary factor to happiness in the workplace, behind relationships with colleagues and bosses. (bit.ly/1Jt9EiV)

- All retail banks in Hong Kong have set up hotlines for customers to verify the identities of their employees in a bid to battle a flood of phone scam cases. Banking chiefs said the hotlines would be available through the websites of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and Hong Kong Association of Banks. (bit.ly/1hsRjuX)

- Shrugging off investors' concerns over its debt level, Evergrande Real Estate Group vowed to maintain a 30 percent annual growth rate in the coming years despite a dwindling housing demand. Chairman Hui Ka-yan said the company would sell off retail stores and car parks worth more than 100 billion yuan ($15.68 billion) to reduce debt. (bit.ly/1JI3Wgs)

- The Hong Kong Retail Management Association has warned of layoffs in the fourth quarter as retail sales continue to contract amid dwindling visitor numbers, with a worse-than-estimated 2.8 percent drop in July from a year ago. (bit.ly/1JI3q28)

- Hong Kong dollar deposits fell 0.8 percent in July from June to HK$5.30 trillion ($684 billion), the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said. Yuan deposits rose 0.11 percent to 994.1 billion yuan ($156 billion), marking the slowest growth in four months. George Leung, Hong Kong Association of Banks acting chairperson, said a weaker yuan could shrink the city's capital pool but also fuel yuan loan demand. (bit.ly/1FdPLuj)

- Macau's economy shrank by more than 26 percent in the second quarter, the sharpest contraction since 2011, as Beijing's anti-corruption drive continued to hammer its gaming business. The city saw its gross domestic product tumble by 26.4 percent in the three months to June, down for four straight quarters. Its economy shrank by 25.4 percent in the first half. (bit.ly/1LPnQbI)

- China Properties Investment Holdings Ltd's shares plunged 82 percent, wiping off HK$4.4 billion from marekt value, before trading was halted later on Monday morning. Mainland train maker CRRC Corporation said in the evening that it had terminated its plan to buy a stake in China Properties as certain condition set out in the subscription agreement had not been satisfied.

- Chinese shampoo maker BaWang International (Group) Holding said its loss attributable to owners of the company widened to 88.1 million yuan ($13.8 million) for six months ended in June, from 51.6 million yuan the same period last year.

- Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd posted a 29.5 percent fall in first-half profit at 1.37 billion yuan ($215 million). Its executive chairman Wang Wei said the mainland property market had showed sign of improvement in the past few months and he was confident that the company would achieve its annual sales target of 8 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.3760 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7495 Hong Kong dollars) (1 US dollar = 6.3730 Chinese yuan)