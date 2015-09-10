HONG KONG, Sept 10These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Analysts see lower visitor numbers and tough times ahead for Hong Kong Disneyland as a sluggish economy, strong local currency and rival attractions weigh heavily on the park. The attraction celebrates 10 years in business this weekend and its managing director, Andrew Kam Min-ho, is optimistic about its prospects. (bit.ly/1XNhldo)

- Hong Kong's tourism and retail operators are steeling themselves for a lengthy downturn that businessman and lawmaker Michael Tien Puk-sun says is worse than that during the 2003 deadly outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome. Tien, who ran local clothing chain G2000, expressed caution over looming lease renewals for his outlets amid the fall in tourist numbers. (bit.ly/1UI5Mjl)

- Chinese stocks are attractively priced after the market rout, says Oaktree Capital, the world's largest distressed-asset manager, pinning long-term hopes on the A-share market shrugging off slowing economic growth. It was less attractively priced when the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was at 5,200 points, but there were good buys at the 3,100-point level, chairman Howard Marks said. (bit.ly/1XNl5vn)

- The Hong Kong Jockey Club has agreed to act in an advisory capacity to assist the Chinese Equestrian Association with the development of racing as a sport in China. Under the agreement, the club will work with the association to enhance all aspects of racing control and regulations, including the training of jockeys, stewards, and judges. (bit.ly/1NqGbMJ)

- SFK Construction Holdings Ltd, controlled by the family of Great Eagle founder Lo Ying-shek, filed for a local listing on Wednesday. The general building contractor earlier launched an initial public offering in 2008 but suspended the exercise due to the global financial crisis. The Hong Kong government is its largest customer. (bit.ly/1JWZLfG)

- Shirble Department Store Holdings China Ltd saw low-single-digit growth in its same store sales for July and August, in line with the management's expectation, said chief executive officer Yang Tiwei. The company will take a prudent approach in network expansion and no new store is planned to open in the second half-year, Yang said.

