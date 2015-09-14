HONG KONG, Sept 14 Following are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Student groups will host a series of activities at the end of this month to mark the first anniversary of the Occupy Central protests. The Federation of Students and pupil-led protest group Scholarism will organise a two-day seminar at Tamar Park starting Sept. 26. (bit.ly/1EWzJKR)

- Beijing and Hong Kong must look at the Basic Law from each other's perspective, or risk facing "negative effects" on cross-border cooperation, said the Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen. (bit.ly/1Lbi6rE)

- The city's development minister has warned homebuyers to pay close attention to market conditions and assess affordability amid a "considerable increase in future supply". Paul Chan said the number of private-sector flats due for completion next year was 70 percent up on the yearly average over the last decade. (bit.ly/1EWA6Fi)

- The government has demanded MTR Corp to provide details of how it calculated the increase in estimates for the Express Rail Link, said transport chief Anthony Cheung. In June, the government announced a delay in the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong rail link to the third quarter of 2018, with cost hikes of HK$20 billion to HK$85.3 billion, based on the latest MTR projections. (bit.ly/1O9DcZm)

- Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd is seeking merger and acquisition opportunities among top mainland hospital operators as it aims to operate a total of 10,000 beds in the initial stage of operation, said chairman Chen Qiyu. He did not give a timeframe for the target.

- The latest Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair had attracted 19,600 buyers during its five-day run in the city, up two percent from the previous year. In terms of product and market trends, buyers and exhibitors surveyed expect smart watches and quartz analogue watches to be the most popular categories in the coming year, according to the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

