HONG KONG, Sept 17 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Debate over tycoon Li Ka-shing's move to pull business out of China has sparked a furore on the mainland, with more media wading into the fray. Beijing News, which is run by the capital's municipal propaganda department, defend HK tycoon's decision to scale back, saying "Li Ka-shing's leaving or staying actually is no indication of China's economy." (bit.ly/1LxQ8lH)

- Hong Kong's Trade Development Council has cut its forecast for the city's export growth this year to zero from 3 percent amid uncertainties in the global economy. TDC Director of Research Nicholas Kwan Ka-ming said a possible interest rate rise in the United States could further weigh on Hong Kong's export sector in the medium and long term. (bit.ly/1Ye0ZuG)

- Many Hong Kong property buyers are backing out of purchase deals while sellers are offering deep discounts in anticipation of a drop in prices once the United States raises interest rates. Alvin Cheung Chi-wai, an associate director at Prudential Brokerage, said developers who require purchasers to put down a small initial down payment will be hit the hardest. (bit.ly/1QHgAxK)

THE STANDARD

- Hong Kong's pension fund scheme posted its worst performance in three years after inflation outpaced returns of 65 percent of funds, the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions found. (bit.ly/1Ogov6P)

- China government-backed developer Poly Property Group has won a residential site in Tuen Mun for HK$1.7 billion ($219.4 million), setting a record for land costs in the western New Territories. The developer won the tender at a price of HK$15,000 per buildable sq ft, 25 percent higher than surveyors' estimates of HK$1.4 billion. (bit.ly/1gsKbxU)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Macau police said they have received about 30 complaints regarding depositors unable to get back their funds deposited in Dore, a junket operator at Wynn Macau.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7498 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)