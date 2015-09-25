Sept 25 Following are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- JD.com, China's second-largest e-commerce services
provider by sales, is gearing up to expand operations across
Asia and pursue potential international investments after
opening its new office in Hong Kong, said its chief human
resources officer and general counsel Rain Long. (bit.ly/1KFfXQY)
- Former chief justice Andrew Li Kwok-nang spoke out in
defence of judicial independence in Hong Kong and called on
Beijing to refrain from overriding judgements of the top court.
(bit.ly/1Oxigvu)
- More than 1,000 people have signed up to take part in a
Facebook event, "Let's bring our musical instruments to take
MTR", on October 3 after a university student was
threatened with a HK$2,000 ($258.07) fine for carrying a cello -
extra-large musical instrument - onto the train. (bit.ly/1Vcj5OG)
THE STANDARD
- Hong Kong billionaire and casino magnate Lui Che-woo on
Thursday set up what could be the largest prize in the world -
HK$2 billion ($258.07 million)- to recognize individuals or
organizations that have made contributions to advancing
civilization. (bit.ly/1OxiQth)
- Some parts of the artificial island to be used for the
Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge project might have moved but it is
safe overall, said Hong Kong's Director of Highways Lau
Ka-keung, responding to reports that some parts of the
150-hectare island built for the bridge's boundary crossing
facilities had been moving by as much as seven metres. (bit.ly/1NXzFxu)
- An unprecedented 2,000 objections on voter registrations
were lodged this year, up from the previous record high of 86,
Electoral Affairs Commission chairman Barnabas Fung Wah said. (bit.ly/1YEr32f)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- New World Development Chairman Kar-Shun Cheng
said Hong Kong home prices might fall as much as 10 percent in
the coming one year on increasing land supply and a U.S. rate
hike. The company is targeting HK$10 billion Hong Kong property
sales in the coming financial year, 42 percent less than last
year.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
- The Hong Kong government is expected to roll out six land
parcels, involving 3,840 buildable units, when it announces its
land sale plan for the new quarter next week, the most in seven
quarters.
($1 = 7.7498 Hong Kong dollars)
