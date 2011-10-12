LONDON Oct 12 Financial Times

* Concerns are mounting among leading shareholders in British Sky Broadcasting over the chairmanship of James Murdoch in the wake of the protracted scandal over phone hacking at News International.

* Paulson & Co, the giant U.S. hedge fund run by billionaire investor John Paulson, has warned that in a "worst case" scenario, it could suffer redemptions equivalent to between a fifth and a quarter of its assets by the end of the year.

* The aggregate shortfall of UK corporate pension schemes soared in September and is now at its second-highest level, new industry data show, as falling markets and bond yields sharply reduced returns.

(Reporting by Chris Vellacott)