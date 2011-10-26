LONDON Oct 26 Financial Times
* Investec's 202 million pounds ($323 million) takeover of
Evolution Group will go ahead despite last-minute
resistance from Evolution's biggest shareholder after the
broker's other big investors supported the bid.
The Daily Telegraph
* Danish investors in security group G4S remain
concerned about its proposed 5.2 billion pounds acquisition of
ISS despite the security company's chief executive, Nick
Buckles, flying out for crunch talks.
* One of the largest investors in Professor Sir Christopher
Evans' flagship biosciences fund has written down the value of
its investment by up to 60 percent.
($1 = 0.626 British Pounds)
(Compiled by Tommy Wilkes)