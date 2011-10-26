LONDON Oct 26 Financial Times

* Investec's 202 million pounds ($323 million) takeover of Evolution Group will go ahead despite last-minute resistance from Evolution's biggest shareholder after the broker's other big investors supported the bid.

The Daily Telegraph

* Danish investors in security group G4S remain concerned about its proposed 5.2 billion pounds acquisition of ISS despite the security company's chief executive, Nick Buckles, flying out for crunch talks.

* One of the largest investors in Professor Sir Christopher Evans' flagship biosciences fund has written down the value of its investment by up to 60 percent. ($1 = 0.626 British Pounds) (Compiled by Tommy Wilkes)