LONDON Nov 14 Financial Times

* The volume of corporate pension scheme risks being offloaded to insurers and banks is on course for a record year, closing 2011 at 9 billion pounds of buy-ins, buy-outs and longevity swaps.

* Remuneration levels are the biggest concern for institutional investors when engaging with firms yet few oppose management on the issue.

The Sunday Telegraph

* British life insurer Legal & General has made an approach for fund supermarket Cofunds but could be usurped by private equity house Bridgepoint. (Compiled by Tommy Wilkes)