LONDON May 6 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
The Sunday Times:
MINING GIANT SET FOR SURPRISE BREAK-UP
ENRC, one of the largest London-listed mining
groups, is working on a plan to split in two by spinning off its
controversial African mining arm.
FERROVIAL'S CLEAN SWEEP
Ferrovial, the owner of Heathrow airport, is in
advanced talks to buy Enterprise, Britain's biggest
street-sweeping company, in a 500 million pound deal.
BAE SYSTEMS TAKES AIM AT 500 MLN POUNDS SAUDI ORDER
BAE Systems is close to sealing a 500 million
pounds deal to sell up to 30 Hawk trainer aircraft to Saudi
Arabia.
BANK WOES TO HALVE GROWTH
Britain will grow by just half the official forecast over
the next five years as banks restrict lending, a senior
economist at Legal & General has warned.
COMET OWNER IN FRENCH EXIT
The new owner of Comet and Game Group, Opcapita, is mulling
a sale of But, the French furniture and electrics chain it
acquired in 2008.
CHINESE EYE RIO'S AFRICAN JEWEL
A secretive group of Chinese tycoons is plotting to take
away the world's largest undeveloped iron ore mine project from
Rio Tinto mining.
HOTELS BOSS TO WHIP FITNESS FIRST INTO SHAPE
The former chief executive of Intercontinental Hotels
is to be parachuted in to help rescue Fitness First
, the world's largest gym chain. Andrew Cosslett is
likely to start next month.
LOANS DRIVE M6 INTO REVERSE
The M6 toll road faces an uncertain future after Macquarie,
the Australian bank that owns it, wrote down the value of the
asset and recorded a huge loss last year.
INVESTORS DOUBLE MONEY AT 350 MILLION POUNDS DRUG MAKER
One of Britain's leading drugs makers, Mercury Pharma, could
soon be swallowed by a larger rival in a deal worth more than
350 million pounds.
The Sunday Telegraph:
PRUDENTIAL SEEKS NEW BUILDING FOR LONDON HQ
Prudential is on the hunt for a new headquarters in
central London in a sign of the company's commitment to the UK
despite its recent threat to move its domicile to the Far East.
GROUPON BOSS URGES UK ARM TO TIGHTEN UP
The chief executive of Groupon said he has launched
weekly checks on the UK arm of the business after the Office of
Fair Trading and Advertising Standards Authority criticised the
technology start-up for poor controls and breaches of consumer
regulations.