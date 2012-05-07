LONDON May 7
British newspapers reported the following business stories
on Monday:
The Financial Times:
NATIONAL EXPRESS EYES GERMAN ROUTES
National Express plans to launch inter-city coach
services in Germany if the market opens up to private operators,
which the UK-listed transport group hopes could happen within a
year.
The Guardian:
TERRA FIRMA'S CARE HOMES TAKEOVER ALARMS MPs
Politicians have called for care home owners to face a 'fit
and proper persons' test and submit their business plans for
scrutiny to avoid a second Southern Cross-style collapse, just
when private equity investor Terra Firma is preparing
to become the owner of the biggest care homes provider in
Britain.
