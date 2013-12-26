Dec 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* While other types of health care costs might be declining, the cost of emergency room care for the mentally ill shows no sign of ebbing. ()

* Banks that comply with Islamic law are making inroads into the global banking scene and Western businesses are working to meet the expectations of those banks. The banks can not find enough acceptable places to park their money, many industry insiders say, so investment bankers are scurrying to assemble deals. ()

* Wind power developers are signing deals, ordering equipment and lurching ahead with construction starts to qualify for a tax credit that is worth 2.3 cents a kilowatt-hour for the first 10 years of production. This month, giant turbine-makers like Vestas Wind Systems Ltd and Siemens AG have announced major new orders, including a deal worth more than $1 billion with MidAmerican Energy Holdings, an Iowa-based utility majority-owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ()

* Some customers were left without Christmas gifts as United Parcel Service Inc failed to meet delivery deadlines in the face of bad weather and an unexpectedly large surge in demand. ()

* Mike Lazaridis, a founder and former executive at BlackBerry Ltd , took advantage of a rare rise in its share price to cut his stake in the company. ()

* The American Bankers Association, an industry trade group, filed a motion in federal court on Tuesday in Washington seeking to quickly suspend one part of the Volcker Rule, which was officially completed two weeks ago. ()