Dec 27 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Laptop maker Lenovo Group Ltd, which is also the
second-largest smartphone brand in China after Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, wants to build on that success
and begin pushing into the United States and other wealthy
markets in 2014. ()
* With the next budget deadline just weeks away, top
lawmakers said this week that they had made significant progress
negotiating a huge government-wide spending bill that gives the
once mighty congressional Appropriations Committees an
opportunity to reassert control over the flow of federal
dollars. ()
* The states of Massachusetts and Vermont that hired CGI
Federal, an American unit of the Canadian-based CGI Group Inc
, to build their online marketplaces for health
insurance under the Affordable Care Act are threatening to
withhold millions of dollars in payments to the company and even
seek refunds following many problems and delays. ()
* Some lucky fliers capitalized on a computer error on
Thursday to buy inexpensive flights on Delta Air Lines Inc
. A spokesman for the Atlanta-based airline said the
problem had been fixed, but that "Delta will honor any fares
purchased at the incorrect price." ()
* The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a private
corporation that acts as a self-regulatory organization, on
Thursday said that it fined Barclays Capital $3.75
million over its failure to properly retain records. ()