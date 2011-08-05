Aug 5 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Debt can kill. But you can't live without it. Seldom have those twin realities been as stark as they are now. It was excessive debt brought on by too-easy credit that brought down the American economy and allowed some European countries to borrow money they will never be able to pay back.

* It was a frantic flight to safety. Investors roared into Treasury bonds, cash and other low-risk assets on Thursday, acting on their fears about the weak global economic outlook on a day when stock markets in the United States declined more than 4 percent.

* New data from July shows that the retail economy is locked on two tracks: one for businesses that cater to the well-to-do, and the other for everyone else.

Sales at stores open at least a year, as reported Thursday, rose 4.4 percent in July at the 25 retailers tracked by Thomson Reuters.

* The number of Americans claiming new unemployment benefits was steady last week, nudging down 1,000 to 400,000, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists had expected initial jobless claims to rise to 405,000, and the dip last week indicated an easing in layoffs. (Compiled by Fareha Khan; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)