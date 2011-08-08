Aug 8 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Traders and bankers are braced for another volatile week in global markets - and the wildest ride is likely to be in stocks, not the Treasury bonds that were downgraded by Standard & Poor's on Friday.

* If the economy falls back into recession, as many economists are now warning, the bloodletting could be a lot more painful than the last time around.

Given the tumult of the Great Reeconocession, this may be hard to believe. But the economy is much weaker than it was at the outset of the last recession in December 2007, with most major measures of economic health - including jobs, incomes, output and industrial production - worse today than they were back then.

* European political leaders have garnered much of the blame for the continuing crisis of the euro, consistently failing to act with enough speed or severity to calm the markets.

But the current panic has been partly produced by American politicians, whose noisy squabbling over the debt ceiling has combined with the prospect of another United States recession to undermine the potential for global growth. (Compiled by Fareha Khan; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)