* The stock market resumed its free fall Monday on mounting fears about the stalling economy and worries that the government had few options to increase growth, dual concerns that overshadowed the downgrade of long-term United States government debt.

* A committee of about a half-dozen largely unknown people made a decision last Friday that has roiled Washington and Wall Street.

That committee operates deep inside Standard & Poor's, the credit rating agency that downgraded United States debt for the first time in history. Despite the great interest in the agency's decision, it has remained tight-lipped on what happened in its deliberations.

* If ever there was a time for contrition in this town, it might be after the events of the last few days: a deeply embarrassing downgrading of the nation's credit rating, poll numbers showing public support for Congress at record lows, topped on Monday with a bracing plunge in the stock market.

* The growing gloom about the economy has pushed down oil and gasoline prices, along with the prices of an array of other commodities. And while that could mean more spending power for consumers, perhaps tempering any possible downturn, the steep drop in energy prices reflects worries that economic activity is headed in the wrong direction.

* The Federal Reserve is back in the spotlight, with investors anxiously wondering if the central bank will end a two-month hiatus and announce new measures to support the economy on Tuesday.

* Even after Standard & Poor's stripped the United States of its top credit rating on Friday evening, the downgrades were not over.

On Monday, S.& P. lowered its ratings of some of the nation's most important financial institutions, from mortgage giants like the Federal National Mortgage Association to major trading clearinghouses that rely heavily on the government for support. The ratings dropped to AA+ from AAA, in lockstep with its long-term rating for the United States.

