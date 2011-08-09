Aug 9 The following were the top stories in The
New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The stock market resumed its free fall Monday on mounting
fears about the stalling economy and worries that the government
had few options to increase growth, dual concerns that
overshadowed the downgrade of long-term United States government
debt.
* A committee of about a half-dozen largely unknown people
made a decision last Friday that has roiled Washington and Wall
Street.
That committee operates deep inside Standard & Poor's, the
credit rating agency that downgraded United States debt for the
first time in history. Despite the great interest in the
agency's decision, it has remained tight-lipped on what happened
in its deliberations.
* If ever there was a time for contrition in this town, it
might be after the events of the last few days: a deeply
embarrassing downgrading of the nation's credit rating, poll
numbers showing public support for Congress at record lows,
topped on Monday with a bracing plunge in the stock market.
* The growing gloom about the economy has pushed down oil
and gasoline prices, along with the prices of an array of other
commodities. And while that could mean more spending power for
consumers, perhaps tempering any possible downturn, the steep
drop in energy prices reflects worries that economic activity is
headed in the wrong direction.
* The Federal Reserve is back in the spotlight, with
investors anxiously wondering if the central bank will end a
two-month hiatus and announce new measures to support the
economy on Tuesday.
* Even after Standard & Poor's stripped the United States of
its top credit rating on Friday evening, the downgrades were not
over.
On Monday, S.& P. lowered its ratings of some of the
nation's most important financial institutions, from mortgage
giants like the Federal National Mortgage Association to major
trading clearinghouses that rely heavily on the government for
support. The ratings dropped to AA+ from AAA, in lockstep with
its long-term rating for the United States.
