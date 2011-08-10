Aug 10 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Federal Reserve made a rare promise on Tuesday to hold short-term interest rates near zero through at least the middle of 2013, in a sign that it has all but written off the chances of an expansion strong enough to drive up wages and prices.

* Even as Wall Street trembles, the market for investing in tech start-ups remains white-hot. Still, some investors are proceeding with extreme caution.

Saying they learned their lesson in the dot-com boom and bust, and the 2008 recession, the institutional investors -- pension funds, university endowments and foundations -- that put money in venture capital funds are more selectively choosing the firms in which they invest, doing exhaustive research before handing over money, and in some cases driving hard bargains for more favorable management fees and shares of profits.

* When Rupert Murdoch sat down with his board on Tuesday for the first time since a phone hacking scandal overseas plunged his company into turmoil, he was surrounded by a lot of familiar, friendly faces.

* The Goldman Sachs Group was sued on Tuesday by the National Credit Union Administration over claims that the bank violated federal and state laws in the sale of mortgage-backed securities to corporate credit unions that subsequently failed. (Compiled by Fareha Khan; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)