BRIEF-Fitch affirms Sri Lanka at 'B+'; outlook revised to stable
* Rating balances weak public finances and strained external liquidity position compared with peers
Aug 11 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* It feels eerily familiar: Stocks are plummeting. The economy is slowing. Politicians are scrambling to find solutions but are mired in disagreement. Many Americans are wondering whether they are in for a repeat of the financial crisis of 2008.
The answer is a matter of fierce debate among economists and market experts. Many say the risks are lower today -- at least in terms of an immediate crisis -- because the financial system over all is healthier and there are fewer hidden problems.
* Investors appeared to pay closer attention to the Fed's grim assessment of the prospects for the economic recovery and job growth.
* Fears about the soundness of European banks are feeding new concerns about the stability of American financial institutions, whose shares have dived.
* Shares of French financial institutions were hammered on mounting fears that France's own sterling credit rating could be cut because of the European debt crisis. (Compiled by Fareha Khan; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Rating balances weak public finances and strained external liquidity position compared with peers
LONDON, Feb 9 The New Zealand dollar was by far the biggest faller among major currencies on Thursday, down almost a full percentage point after its central bank kept rates on hold and said any tightening might be at least two years away.
DUBAI, Feb 9 Bahrain-based Investcorp is responding to the election of U.S. President Donald Trump and Brexit by seeking investments in U.S. business services and British real estate, the private equity firm's Co-Chief Executive Rishi Kapoor said.