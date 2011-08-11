Aug 11 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* It feels eerily familiar: Stocks are plummeting. The economy is slowing. Politicians are scrambling to find solutions but are mired in disagreement. Many Americans are wondering whether they are in for a repeat of the financial crisis of 2008.

The answer is a matter of fierce debate among economists and market experts. Many say the risks are lower today -- at least in terms of an immediate crisis -- because the financial system over all is healthier and there are fewer hidden problems.

* Investors appeared to pay closer attention to the Fed's grim assessment of the prospects for the economic recovery and job growth.

* Fears about the soundness of European banks are feeding new concerns about the stability of American financial institutions, whose shares have dived.

* Shares of French financial institutions were hammered on mounting fears that France's own sterling credit rating could be cut because of the European debt crisis.