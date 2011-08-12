Aug 12 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Small investors' faith in the stock market is being tested again. After the market rout of 2008 that drastically shrank their retirement nest eggs, small investors withdrew hundreds of billions of dollars from American stock funds, and they kept bolting as the market rebounded sharply for much of last year.

* Continuing the wild swings from panicked selling to fevered buying and back, stocks soared on Thursday, leaving investors bewildered about what might come next.

In a display of wild volatility, the American stock market this week has produced alternating days of collapsing prices - accompanied by speculation of a renewed financial crisis that could be even worse than the one that began in 2008 - and sharply rising prices amid reassurances that banks are healthy and corporate profits strong.

* Ever since Lehman Brothers collapsed nearly three years ago, Europe's leaders have repeatedly vowed to prevent any major European bank from failing.

But as bank shares plummeted this week, the question on investors' minds was not whether governments would rescue their banks if necessary. It was how much a bailout might cost them.

