Aug 15 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The newest smartphones are intended to run on speedy 4G networks that allow people to effortlessly stream music, watch Netflix Inc movies and tune in live to a Mets game, wherever they are. But there's a catch, of course.

Cellphone plans that let people gobble up data as if they were at an all-you-can eat buffet are disappearing, just as a new crop of data-gobbling Internet services from Netflix, Spotify, Amazon, Apple and the like are hitting the market or catching on with wide audiences.

* On a recent day on Gilt.com, shoppers could buy 10 round-trip tickets on Virgin America for $3,585, three sessions of laser hair-removal for $352 or eight Alaskan king salmon fillets for $118.95.

That's a reflection of how the Gilt Groupe, which made online flash sales of women's clothes popular in the United States, is trying to refashion itself as a high-end Amazon.com Inc - a one-stop shop for luxury goods, half of which it says will be full-price within a few years.

* Time Warner Cable , the second biggest cable television company in the United States after Comcast Corp , is near a deal to acquire Insight Communications, a large operator in the Midwest, for about $3 billion, a person with knowledge of the deal said on Sunday night.

It would be Time Warner Cable's biggest acquisition since 2006, when it and Comcast picked up the assets of Adelphia, a bankrupt cable television company.

