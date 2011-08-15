Aug 15 The following were the top stories on The
New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The newest smartphones are intended to run on speedy 4G
networks that allow people to effortlessly stream music, watch
Netflix Inc movies and tune in live to a Mets game,
wherever they are. But there's a catch, of course.
Cellphone plans that let people gobble up data as if they
were at an all-you-can eat buffet are disappearing, just as a
new crop of data-gobbling Internet services from Netflix,
Spotify, Amazon, Apple and the like are hitting the
market or catching on with wide audiences.
* On a recent day on Gilt.com, shoppers could buy 10
round-trip tickets on Virgin America for $3,585, three sessions
of laser hair-removal for $352 or eight Alaskan king salmon
fillets for $118.95.
That's a reflection of how the Gilt Groupe, which made
online flash sales of women's clothes popular in the United
States, is trying to refashion itself as a high-end Amazon.com
Inc - a one-stop shop for luxury goods, half of which
it says will be full-price within a few years.
* Time Warner Cable , the second biggest cable
television company in the United States after Comcast Corp
, is near a deal to acquire Insight Communications, a
large operator in the Midwest, for about $3 billion, a person
with knowledge of the deal said on Sunday night.
It would be Time Warner Cable's biggest acquisition since
2006, when it and Comcast picked up the assets of Adelphia, a
bankrupt cable television company.
