UPDATE 1-Michael Kors comparable sales fall more than expected
Feb 7 Apparel and accessories maker Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales, citing disappointing sales in North America and Europe.
Sept 8 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Top executives of Bank of America will gather to review recommendations of a 44-member internal team that has been preparing restructuring plans since March.
* Yahoo Inc has been one of the most-visited sites on the Internet since its glory days as a Web portal. Yet as the rest of the Internet moved on to social networks and mobile devices, Yahoo has failed to keep up.
* A provision in a bill before the Senate could get an influential law firm off the hook for a possible $214 million malpractice payment.
* The Constitutional Court upheld the legality of rescue packages for debt-stricken euro zone countries, but Parliament must approve any future bailouts.
* Eyeing the anemic economic recovery and the financial turmoil throughout Europe, Britain's government has grown skittish about tightening the banking regulations.
* Undeterred by the bankruptcy filing of a California solar company that got $535 million in federal loan guarantees, the Energy Department is issuing two more large loan guarantees.
* A federal judge on Wednesday rejected HSBC Holdings Plc's proposed $62.5 million settlement with investors in an Irish fund that lost money in Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
* The mobile phone provider Three U.K. on Wednesday asked the European Commission to block a joint venture of Britain's three largest operators to sell a common mobile payment and advertising platform for retailers, arguing that the companies' influence in the market would result in high fees for consumers.
* Swedish carmaker Saab, awaiting investments from companies in China, sought court protection from creditors on Wednesday, heading off a legal challenge from unions that could have forced the breakup of the company.
* The European Union's executive arm announced plans on Wednesday aimed at stopping its countries from striking bilateral deals that cede too much power to oil and gas exporters like Russia.
