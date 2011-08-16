Aug 16 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Google Inc made a $12.5 billion bet on Monday that its future - and the future of big Internet companies - lies in mobile computing, and moved aggressively to take on its arch rival Apple Inc in the mobile market.

* Google Inc is positioning its deal for Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc as an opportunity to buy a portfolio of 17,000 patents, but some analysts believe otherwise.

* A spate of multibillion-dollar mergers and acquisitions surprised investors, who had expected deal activity to slow in a grim economic environment.

* Many analysts say that the euro zone may have no choice but to issue bonds if it wants to keep the currency union from falling apart.

* Instead of opening its first department store in New York City, Nordstrom Inc is testing the waters with a charitable concept store called Treasure&Bond.

* Warren Buffett, the billionaire investor, called on Congress to raise taxes on the wealthy, pushing the issue to the forefront of the debate of the growing budget deficit.

* Verizon Communications Inc said on Monday that there had been 143 acts of sabotage to telephone facilities since 45,000 of its workers went on strike Aug. 7.