Aug 18 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Justice Department is investigating whether Standard & Poor's rated mortgage securities improperly leading up to the financial crisis.

* Opponents of Dodd-Frank are looking to pursue legal battles after a federal court struck down an S.E.C. rule that would have made it easier for shareholders to nominate company directors.

* A lawyer at the Securities and Exchange Commission said that thousands of documents involving inquiries into Bernard Madoff and other matters were destroyed.

* As it has for decades, Warburg Pincus LLC plans continue investing out of one global fund and keeping itself off the stock market.

* AOL's chief executive, Tim Armstrong, is confident that his company can regain some of its former glory.

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co has offered to pay the cast members of the trashy-and-proud MTV reality show "Jersey Shore" never to wear its clothes on air.

* SABMiller , one of the world's largest brewers, said on Wednesday that it would take its $10 billion bid for rival Foster's Group directly to shareholders, two months after the board of the Australian beer maker rebuffed an initial offer.

* The Food and Drug Administration approved an expensive new melanoma drug much faster than expected, giving a boost not only to that drug but also to other experimental products that may offer gene-based personalized medicine.

* A federal appeals court on Wednesday vacated a multimillion-dollar settlement between freelance writers and some of the country's largest publishers, saying the deal undercompensated most of the writers involved.

