Sept 6 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* In recent months, many perfectly healthy businesses across the country have expired, according to Google Places, and fixing the error has often been difficult.

* Jean-Claude Trichet, Mario Draghi and others gave warnings at a forum that focused on the world economy three years after the collapse of Lehman.

* Emirates, which provides mostly long-haul flights, is one of a half dozen airlines that cultivates an elegant image for its cabin crew.

* Two advisory panels of the Food and Drug Administration will consider on Friday whether to recommend requiring women who use popular bone drugs like Fosamax to take "drug holidays" because of rising concerns about rare side effects with long-term use, according to people involved in the review.

* DoubleLine Capital, the money management firm started by Jeffrey E. Gundlach after he was fired from Trust Company of the West, took in more than $1 billion in August alone.

* Netflix Inc introduced its movie and TV streaming service in Brazil on Monday as part of a push into Latin America.

* Corporate America and Wall Street are engaging in a form of horse trading - tax cuts for jobs. There is one small problem: temporary tax cuts rarely result in new jobs and always result in less tax revenue.

* Airlines in the United States lost $55 billion and shed 160,000 jobs during the 10 years after Sept. 11. But they have worked through the economic tumult.

* Once there were five or six joint MD/MBA programs at the nation's universities, but now there are 65 as more doctors realize health care is a business.

* Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) said on Monday that it would evaluate options for T-Mobile USA to help support a $39 billion sale of the business to AT&T , a deal that is being contested by the Justice Department. (Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)