Sept 7 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Carol Bartz, Yahoo Inc's chief executive, was fired Tuesday, ending a rocky two-year tenure in which she tried to revitalize the online media company.

* Bank of America Corp named co-chief operating officers and announced the departure of two finance veterans, including Sallie Krawcheck.

* Groupon is considering pushing back its long-awaited initial public offering amid the continuing market volatility.

* Carlyle Group is latest in a line of private equity giants to decide to enter the public markets.

* The Securities and Exchange Commission announced late Tuesday that it would not dispute a recent court ruling that struck down one of the agency's new rules for corporate America.

* The Obama administration will try to save the Post Office from default by proposing extra time for a payment.

* Solyndra LLC, a solar panel maker that received $535 million in federal loan guarantees, filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday.

* AT&T Inc must continue its public relations efforts as it fights the Justice Department lawsuit that seeks to block the company's acquisition of T-Mobile USA.