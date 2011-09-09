Sept 9 The following were the top stories in The
New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A proposed agreement with the S.E.C. would end an
investigation over whether Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac adequately
disclosed their exposure to risky subprime loans.
* A year after Congress passed the broadest financial
overhaul since the Great Depression, the Dodd-Frank Act has
spawned a host of new businesses to help Wall Street comply.
* Google Inc disclosed that it continuously uses
enough electricity to power 200,000 homes, but it says that in
doing so, it also makes the planet greener.
* Following some rivals, Wal-Mart Stores Inc will
set aside products for delayed purchase, a sign of the financial
pressures on shoppers.
* President Obama challenged lawmakers in a blunt address to
enact a sweeping package of tax cuts and new spending designed
to revive the stagnant job market.
* A federal judge has greatly expanded the scope of an
antitrust lawsuit against the world's largest private equity
firms, broadening the case to include some of the largest
leveraged buyouts in history.
* The F.B.I. on Thursday raided the office of a California
solar company that borrowed $528 million from the federal
government before filing for bankruptcy, as House Republicans
announced that they would call two top Obama administration
officials to testify about the case next week.
* The pitched battle between Amazon.com and the
state of California over taxes is threatening to turn into a
draw.