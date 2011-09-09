Sept 9 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A proposed agreement with the S.E.C. would end an investigation over whether Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac adequately disclosed their exposure to risky subprime loans.

* A year after Congress passed the broadest financial overhaul since the Great Depression, the Dodd-Frank Act has spawned a host of new businesses to help Wall Street comply.

* Google Inc disclosed that it continuously uses enough electricity to power 200,000 homes, but it says that in doing so, it also makes the planet greener.

* Following some rivals, Wal-Mart Stores Inc will set aside products for delayed purchase, a sign of the financial pressures on shoppers.

* President Obama challenged lawmakers in a blunt address to enact a sweeping package of tax cuts and new spending designed to revive the stagnant job market.

* A federal judge has greatly expanded the scope of an antitrust lawsuit against the world's largest private equity firms, broadening the case to include some of the largest leveraged buyouts in history.

* The F.B.I. on Thursday raided the office of a California solar company that borrowed $528 million from the federal government before filing for bankruptcy, as House Republicans announced that they would call two top Obama administration officials to testify about the case next week.

* The pitched battle between Amazon.com and the state of California over taxes is threatening to turn into a draw.